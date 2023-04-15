Traverse City St. Francis Hosts Baseball Invitational

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators hosted the Charlevoix Rayders and the Sault Ste Marie Black Sox in the St. Francis Invitational on Saturday.

In game one, St. Francis’ starting pitcher Sam Wildfong appeared in four innings, recorded seven strikeouts, a 1-2-3 inning in the first and worked himself out of a jam in the fourth.

Charlevoix’s starting pitcher Patrick Sterrett found himself with two runners in scoring position in the second, but tossed a strikeout to end the inning. One of his three strikeouts in the three innings he pitched.

Advertisement

The Glads started the scoring early in the second inning and added another in the fourth. The Rayders put up two runs in the fourth to tie the game up. The international tie breaker rule was utilized in the sixth inning, yet no one made it home safely.

Due to the time restraints of the tournament, the final of the game was a tie a 2 in five innings.

In game two, Charlevoix continued play, but against the SOO Black Sox out of Canada.

The Rayders ruled the first inning. Jack Jareema made a diving catch to end the top of the first followed by a Ryan Pearl RBI at the bottom.

Advertisement

Charlevoix extended the lead to two in the third, but the SOO scored six runs in the final four innings to outdo the Rayders 6-4 the final.



