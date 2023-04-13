Traverse City Central Sweeps in Home Opener

Traverse City - Traverse City Central and Sault Ste. Marie met in a doubleheader on Thursday evening with the Trojans taking both games 5-4 and 4-2.

Game one went into extra innings with the Trojans and Blue Devils fighting to stay in front. In the eighth inning, a passed ball would put SSM up 4-3. TCC managed to tie the game and score one final run with a bunt to outdo the Blue Devils and end the game.

In game two, Owen Dawson, the starting pitcher, scored the first run to give TCC the lead and they kept it that way throughout the game.

Traverse City Central is now 2-2 on the season and will play DeWitt on Saturday, April 15 at noon. Sault Ste. Marie is also now 2-2 on the season and will play Oakridge on Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m.



