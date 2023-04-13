Mesick Sweeps Bear Lake in West Michigan D League Baseball Battle

MESICK - The Mesick Bulldogs swept a key baseball doubleheader in the West Michigan D League from Bear Lake on Thursday, taking game one 11-10 and a darkness-shortened game two 8-3.

The Bulldogs got off to a strong start in game one, plating five runs in the first inning. Bear Lake would respond, cutting the lead to just a single run with a 4-run third inning. Mesick came right back, scoring three runs in the bottom of the third to build a four-run advantage. Bear Lake would pull within a run in the sixth inning after a solo home run by Travis Hughey, but that would be their final run of the game.

Caleb Linna earned the win on the mound for Mesick, striking out five over four innings of work. He also went 1-for-3 at the plate, while scoring two runs. For Bear Lake, Hughey went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBI, and Myles Harless was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and an RBI.

In the second game, Mesick again jumped out to a quick lead, scoring three runs in the first, and another four runs in the second before Bear Lake got on the board. Ashtyn Simerson led the way for Mesick on the hill, striking out 8 batters in three innings of work. He was also 1-for-2 at the plate with two RBI. Carter Simmer chipped in, going 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Linna went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored. Zack Griffis was 1-for-2 for Bear Lake, driving in two of their three runs in the second game, which was called after the third inning due to darkness.

Mesick (4-0, 4-0 WMDL) is next in action on Monday afternoon, hosting Manistee Catholic Central, while Bear Lake (2-2, 2-2 WMDL) returns home to host Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s on Saturday afternoon.