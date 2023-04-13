Ludington Tops Cadillac 1-0 for First Win

CADILLAC - After getting out to an 0-3 start against a tough schedule, the Ludington girls soccer team picked up its first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Cadillac on Thursday night.

Madeline Billings got the only goal of the night early in the first half. Cadillac held possession for much of the second half but the Orioles were able to hold off the Vikings.

Ludington improves to 1-3 on the season with the victory while Cadillac falls to 0-3.

The Orioles will return to action Monday when they host Whitehall at 6:45 p.m.

The Vikings will host Harbor Springs on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.



