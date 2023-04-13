Elk Rapids Dominates Second Half in Win Over Harbor Springs

Harbor Springs-- Elk Rapids topped Harbor Springs 4-0 on Thursday night.

Both teams recorded first half shutouts. Elk Rapids’ goalie, Jorja Jenema rounded out her shutout with three saves while Harbor Springs’ goalie Hailey Fisher made 15 saves on the night.

The Elks turned things around in the second half.

“But about halfway through that second half, they started passing, they started relying on each other playing the ball back, not trying to do it by themselves. And that’s what needs to happen to get a game like this and get the win,” Elk Rapids’ head coach Andrea Krakow said.

Elk Rapids goals were recorded by Kendall Standfest, Sierra Boilore, and Lauren Bingham (2). The Elks advance to 2-0-1 on the season.

“We’re just trying to get as many wins as we can by the end of the season so that we do well in our final tournament games,” Elk Rapids senior Lauren Bingham said after the win.