The Red Devils Seek Revenge and Earn it with a Sweep

BOYNE CITY - Boyne City and East Jordan last saw each other in the 2022 district final with the Ramblers taking the victory 5-4. The Red Devils sought revenge and earned it on Wednesday with a doubleheader sweep.

East Jordan beat Lake Michigan Conference foe 6-1 in game one and 9-0 in game two.

In game one, Boyne City starting pitcher Kacey Gray struck out 10 batters, two of them ending the first and second inning with a bases loaded situation.

The Red Devils scored four runs in the first two innings and then another two in the fourth inning. It was not until the sixth and final inning when the Ramblers put up their single run of the game.

East Jordan is 4-0 on the season now and will play at home against Hillman on Thursday, April 13 at 4 p.m. Boyne City will see Clare on Friday, April 14 at 4 p.m.