Petoskey Scores a Pair of Come-From-Behind Wins Over Cheboygan

PETOSKEY - The Petoskey Northmen used some late-game heroics in both ends of a doubleheader on Wednesday night to earn 4-3 and 8-7 wins over Cheboygan in their home opening contests of the 2023 season.

In the first game, Cheboygan jumped out to a 2-0 lead after just an inning of play. It would be 3-0 Chiefs in the fifth when the Northmen were finally able to string together a couple of bloop singles to plate four runs and take the lead for good.

In the nightcap, Cheboygan would rally late to take a 7-4 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning, but again Petoskey would respond, scoring five runs to earn the doubleheader sweep.

Petoskey (4-2) travels to Ogemaw Heights for their next games on Monday afternoon, while Cheboygan (0-4) will look to bounce back on the road at Gaylord on Monday.