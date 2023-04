CLARE - The Clare bats got rolling early in game one and never really stopped as the Pioneers topped Ithaca 16-3 and 14-0 in a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday night.

Ryan Louch and Chase Randell each hit home runs in the game one victory.

Clare improves to 3-1 on the young season with the wins and will play at Boyne City on Thursday.

Ithaca will host Beaverton on Thursday.