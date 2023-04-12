Cheboygan Powers Past Petoskey For Softball Sweep

PETOSKEY - The Cheboygan offense was on full display on Wednesday evening, as the Chiefs’ softball team posted 17-7 and 15-3 victories over Petoskey.

The Chiefs scored in every inning in the first game, racing out to an 11-3 lead early on en route to their third win of the season.

In game two, Cheboygan struck for four runs in the first inning, and eventually grew that lead to 12-0 in the fifth before Petoskey got on the board with a massive solo home run by Kenzie Bromley.

Cheboygan (4-0) travels to Alpena next Wednesday, April 19th. Petoskey will pay a visit to Ogemaw Heights on Monday.