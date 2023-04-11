Traverse City West and Elk Rapids Play to 1-1 Draw

ELK RAPIDS - Elk Rapids and Traverse City West girls soccer played to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night.

The Elks came into the game ranked No. 4 in the state in the latest MIHSSCA state rankings. They took the lead in the first half when sophomore Sophie Bellner scored on a corner kick.

The Titans’ equalizing goal in the second half also came off a corner kick with freshman Avery Plummer directing home the goal for TC West.

Traverse City West is now 1-1-1 on the season and will get a long rest before its next game. The Titans aren’t back in action until April 20 at 5;45 p.m. against rival Traverse City Central.

Elk Rapids is now 1-0-1 on the season and will play at Harbor Springs on Thursday at 5 p.m.