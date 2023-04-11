TC West Begins First Season Under New Head Coach Ed Fantozzi

TRAVERSE CITY - After successful runs as the head coach at Harbor Springs and Boyne City, Ed Fantozzi is taking on a new challenge this spring as the head coach at Traverse City West.

“This jump to Division 1 is a little different,” said Fantozzi. “When you’re working with smaller schools there’s a little more flexibility and this and that. I know that these girls are hungry and they’re looking for a way, a path for it. If I can provide that for them I think we’re both going to be happy.”

Fantozzi spent five seasons as the head coach at Harbor Springs and five more at Boyne City. His teams won a combined five Lake Michigan Conference championships, three district championships, two regional championships and the 2021 Boyne City team made it all the way to the state championship game before falling short to Detroit Country Day.

Fantozzi stepped down after that 2021 run but quickly realized he had more to give. He spent the 2022 season as a volunteer assistant at Traverse City Central and then pounced at the opportunity when the TC West job opened up.

“He’s a good coach. He really cares about his players a lot and he shows a lot of respect toward us which I really like,” said TC West senior Alessia Piombo. “He just treats us like adults and I like that.”

“I heard about his big victories in Boyne City which is crazy,” added junior Lila Warren. “I was really excited when I heard he was going to be our new coach because I knew he had a lot of success and that he was going to be a great addition to our team.”

Fantozzi is excited about the potential of this year’s Titans.

“This team can accomplish a lot but it’s going to take a lot of teamwork. It’s going to take a lot of discipline,” he said.

Discipline and teamwork are the guideposts of Fantozzi’s coaching philosophy and this Titans team is quickly developing chemistry.

“We’re all really good at leading each other, like not just captains,” said senior Onalee Gustafson. “We’re all communicating with each other and we’re all discussing on each other’s improvements and weaknesses and strengths that we could do going forward.”

The Titans won a district title last year and have won five consecutive Big North championships. They have championship goals again this spring and have already challenged themselves with a tough early-season schedule. TC West beat a strong Ludington program 4-0 in the season opener and then lost 5-1 to one of the top 10 teams in the state, Troy Athens.

But for Fantozzi, what’s more important than wins and losses is the chance to share his love of soccer with young people.

More than any title, that’s what brought him back to coaching.

“Oh I love this sport. I mean I played it my whole life since I was four,” said Fantozzi. “The joy that I get watching other people experience that joy is nice. I’m servant driven and I can share this with them and I can share a passion. I can’t keep up with them like I used to but they see the passion.”



