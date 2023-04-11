Kingsley Slugs Their Way to Doubleheader Sweep of Cadillac

CADILLAC - The Kingsley softball team earned their first two wins of the season, breaking out the bats in 17-0 and 23-5 wins against Cadillac on Tuesday.

In the first game, eleven different players scored, with Hannah Grahn driving in six runs in the contest. Ashley Folkersma added a two-run home run. Grace Lewis earned the victory on the mound, tossing four shutout innings.

Sierra Billiau earned the victory in the second game. Lewis and AdeLynn Town chipped in with home runs in the contest.

Advertisement

For the evening, Folkersma went 4-for-6 with a home run, while Town went 6-for-6 with a home run, a pair of doubles, and six RBI.

Kingsley (2-2) travels to Kalkaska on Wednesday evening, while Cadillac will visit Benzie Central on Thursday.