Detroit Lions Trade Cornerback Jeff Okudah to Atlanta Falcons

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions are trading cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Detroit drafted the former Ohio State star with the No. 3 overall pick in 2020 and injuries stunted his career. Hamstring and shoulder ailments limited him to nine games as a rookie and he had a season-ending Achilles tendon injury one game into his second season.

Okudah stayed healthy and started in 15 games last year. He had his first interceptions last season, forced his first fumble and made 73 tackles.

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates said “negotiations were described as amicable and productive throughout, as this deal represents a win-win for both sides.”