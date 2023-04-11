CMU Blasts Past Hillsdale with the Help of MAC Co-Player of the Week Luke Sefcik

MOUNT PLEASANT - The Chippewas’ MAC Co-Player of the Week Luke Sefcik hit the go-ahead line drive and a solo home run to lead Central Michigan to a 15-6 victory over Hillsdale.

The redshirt freshman racked up three runs, two hits and three stolen bases in his four at bats on Tuesday afternoon.

The scoring ignited early with the Chargers up 2-0 heading into the bottom of the first inning. The Chippewas didn’t mind the wind or the pressure as they exploded with seven runs to take the lead and extend it by another eight runs.

Central Michigan will stay home to host Ball State in a three-game series starting on Friday, April 14 at 3 p.m.



