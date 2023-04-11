Cadillac and Kingsley Both Earn First Wins of Season in Doubleheader Split

CADILLAC - The Cadillac Vikings and Kingsley Stags each earned their first baseball victory of the young season on Tuesday night, with the teams splitting a doubleheader. Kingsley won the first game 5-3.

In the second game, the Vikings would take advantage of a pair of wild pitches in the third inning to plate two runs and build a 2-0 lead.

Kingsley responded in the top of the fourth, striking for four runs, keyed by Kyle Weger’s pop-up into shallow rightfield that was nearly caught by the Vikings’ second baseman, but a collision with the right fielder popped the ball loose, and allowed two runs to score. The Stags would add two more runs in the inning to take a 4-2 lead.

Cadillac would tie the game up in the bottom half of the fourth inning, when Cavin Hoffert’s bloop behind the third base bag caused a collision by Kingsley fielders, allowing two Vikings to score, tying the game at four.

With the sun quickly setting in the fifth inning, Cadillac would advance a runner to third base, and on a Charlie Howell grounder to shortstop, the throw home was high, allowing Keenan Suminski to score the game-winning run in a 5-4 Viking victory.

Cadillac (1-3) will take on Benzie Central on Thursday afternoon, while Kingsley (1-1) will hit the road to matchup with Kalkaska on Wednesday.