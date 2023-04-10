Mt. Pleasant Blanks Saginaw Heritage in League Opener

MOUNT PLEASANT - Grace Mease, Izzy Struble and Sophia Reilly each had three-point nights, as the Mt. Pleasant Oilers opened up Saginaw Valley League play with a 5-0 victory over visiting Saginaw Heritage on Monday night.

Mease recorded the first two goals of the game. One was late in the first, and the second was just 30 seconds into the second half of play. She later added an assist to go with her pair of goals. Struble and Reilly each had a pair of assists and a goal apiece. Jordan Huenemann added the final tally for Mt. Pleasant.

Maddy Stanton earned the shutout win in net for the Oilers.

Mt. Pleasant (2-1, 1-0 SVL) will host Midland Dow on Wednesday night.