Mt. Pleasant Baseball Opens Season With Big Win Over TC Central

MOUNT PLEASANT - Mt. Pleasant used a massive 10-run third inning to break open their season-opening game against Traverse City Central, powering the Oilers to a 14-7 win.

The second game of the doubleheader was called on account of darkness with the Oilers leading 5-4 in the third inning.

The Trojans struck for four runs in the top of the first inning and were cruising behind pitcher Josh Klug until the bottom of the third inning, when nine straight Oilers would reach base, as Mt. Pleasant came from behind to take a 5-4 lead, knocking Klug out of the game. The Oilers would continue to hit off of the first Trojan reliever, adding another five runs before being retired in the inning.

Traverse City Central would get two runs back in the fifth inning to pull within four, but the Oilers responded with a run in the fifth, and three more in the sixth inning for insurance.

The first game of the doubleheader ran just over three hours, which led to the second game being called due to darkness.

Mt. Pleasant (1-0) travels to Davison on Thursday, while Traverse City Central (0-1) will host Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday.