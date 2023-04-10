Michigan State Basketball’s Tyson Walker Announces Return for 5th Season

Michigan State senior guard Tyson Walker announced Monday on his Twitter that he’ll be returning to MSU for one more season.

The Spartan’s scoring leader is able to return due to his extra year of eligibility from the 2020-21 COVID season. He transferred to MSU prior to the 2022-23 season after playing two seasons at Northeastern.

Walker led the Spartans at 14.8 points per game in the 2022-23 season, shot 45.9% overall and 41.5% from 3-point range. He also averaged 2.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.9 minutes per game and went 79.7% from the line.



