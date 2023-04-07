Mt. Pleasant’s Logan Borodychuk Commits to Stay Home, Play for CMU

MT. PLEASANT - Mt. Pleasant quarterback Logan Borodychuk still has another year of high school football in front of him. But once that’s over, he already knows where he’ll be heading to play in college. It’s about 1.5 miles down the road.

Borodychuk recently committed to stay in Mt. Pleasant and play at Central Michigan on a full scholarship.

“At the end of the day I was kind of just like alright, well, I could play the same football a couple hours away or I could play here for a couple minutes [down the road],” said Borodychuk.

Advertisement

Borodychuk said he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to stay close to family and give his grandfather a chance to see him play in college.

“My grandpa has been to every game I could ever imagine and is always there,” he said. “He is handicapped but he still makes it to every game. He still comes out every time -- cold, wet, rainy -- no matter what. So that was like ‘well if my grandpa could be there, that’s awesome.’”

Borodychuk was named Div. 3 First Team All-State by the Detroit Free Press as a junior. He’ll be tasked with leading a large and talented Mt. Pleasant senior class this fall.

“I looked at our program’s history and any time we’ve had a second-year starter at the quarterback position we’ve had really good years,” said head coach Jason McIntyre.

Advertisement

McIntyre is a family friend of the Borodychuks and thinks Logan will embrace the challenges of playing Division I football.

“It’s not easy to be a Division I football player. You’ve got to grind and put in a lot of time and effort and knowing Logan’s background, I’m sure he’ll be fine with that,” he said.

McIntyre has coached other players at Mt. Pleasant who have gone on to play at CMU, most recently tight end Hunter Buczkowski.

He said his Oilers team will be expecting a lot from Borodychuk this fall, both as a player and as a leader. But meeting and exceeding expectations is what helped Borodychuk land an offer from CMU in the first place.

Advertisement

For Borodychuk, the chance to put on a Chippewa jersey with his name on the back will be a dream come true, a pay-off for all the hard work and meeting expectations.

“It’s always been a dream of mine,” Borodychuk said. “It’ll mean a lot. It’s a little different than being at a different MAC school or being away from home. This is like home. It’s always been home and it’s nice knowing I’ll be there.”



