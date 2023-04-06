Traverse City Central’s Anthony Ribel Makes All-State Second Team

Here are the 2023 Associated Press Division 1 boys basketball All-State teams as selected by a panel of 10 Michigan sportswriters.
Player of the Year
Trey McKenney, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
First Team
Bryce Kurncz, DeWitt, Sr. Darius Acuff, Detroit Cass Tech, Soph. Sonny Wilson, U-D Jesuit, Sr. Marshaun Flakes, East Kentwood, Sr. Jordan Briggs, Muskegon, Sr. Ryan Hurst, North Farmington, Sr. Curtis Williams, Birmingham Brother Rice, Sr. R.J. Taylor, Grand Blanc. Sr. Trey McKenney, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, Soph. Tyler Jamison, Port Hurton Northern, Sr.
Coach of the Year
Jordan Bollin, Temperance-Bedford
Second Team (nominees receiving two or more votes from the voting panel)
Andrew Hollinger, Temperance-Bedford, Sr. Jonathan Sanderson, Saline, Fr. Teddy Williams, Gand Ledge, Sr. Anthony Ribel, Traverse City Central, Jr. Anthony Benard, Grosse Pointe South, Sr. Hutch Ward, Kalamazoo Central, Sr. Noah Adamczyk, Bloomfield Hills, Sr.
Coach
Todd Covert, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Voting panel
Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram; Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; David Goricki, Detroit News; George Pohly, Macomb Daily; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Fred Kelly, Midland Daily News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal; Matthew Mowery, Oakland Press; Patrick Nothaft, Grand Rapids Press.