Tigers Drop Home Opener to Red Sox

DETROIT - Despite a strong start in front of a boisterous sellout crowd at Comerica Park, the Detroit Tigers failed to score after the third inning, allowing the Boston Red Sox to come from behind to win 6-3 in Detroit’s home opener of the 2023 season.

The Tigers got out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning when catcher Jake Rogers connected for a two-run home run off of Chris Sale. It was Rogers’ second round-tripper of the season.

The Red Sox would get one of those runs back in the third inning, but Detroit responded in the bottom half of the inning when Miguel Cabrera smacked an RBI single into center field in the final home opener of his illustrious career. Cabrera finished the game 1-for-3 with a walk, a single and an RBI.

Rafael Devers pulled the Red Sox within a run with a solo home run in the fourth inning. Boston then broke the game open in the sixth inning, chasing Tigers’ starter Spencer Turnbull from the game. Adam Duvall hit a three-run home run off of Jose Cisnero to break a 3-3 and provide the Red Sox their final margin. It was Duvall’s third home run of the young season.

In pre-game festivities at Comerica Park, three Detroit sports legends, Ben Wallace of the Pistons, Calvin Johnson of the Lions, and Nicklas Lidstrom of the Red Wings took to the field to throw out ceremonial first pitches. But before they did, they invited Cabrera out of the dugout to join them in throwing out a first pitch in front of the sellout crowd of 44,650 fans.

“This was like a party. This was cool. I wish we could have come home with a win but it was cool really cool to see the support that the fans gave us today,” Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter said after the game.

Tigers relief pitcher Mason Englert recorded the first strikeout of his career on Friday. After the game he said, “I think the fact that we have a lot of young guys that are playing important roles and as we learn from the older guys in the room and just get game experience I think our ceiling is there and we’re just going to get closer and closer to playing to our ceiling. We’ve shown the ability to compete with the highest level of teams and now we’re just learning to make that more of the norm.”

Spencer Turnbull was tagged for five runs in the loss, but after struggling in his season opener against the Rays, he was encouraged by his performance on Thursday.

“This week was definitely an improvement from last week. I made it into the sixth and I gave up a couple runs that I probably didn’t have to and that last inning got away from me. But the first five [innings] I was still pretty proud of compared to last week and it’s going to be a process but I will get back to where I was at and help the team win.”

The loss drops the Tigers to 2-5 on the season, while Boston improves to 3-4. The teams have an off-day on Friday before finishing up their series with games on Saturday and Sunday.