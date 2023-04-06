Central Michigan Head Women’s Basketball Coach Heather Oesterle Not to Return Next Season

MOUNT PLEASANT - Central Michigan University announced Thursday afternoon that the women’s head basketball coach Heather Oesterle will not be making a return to the program.

The Chippewas will immediately start a national search to take her place with Associate Head Coach Courtney Shelton leading in the mean time.

Oesterle spent four years as head coach for the Chippewas putting up a 51-64 overall record and 35-40 record in MAC play. She brought CMU to a 2019-20 regular season title and 2020-21 MAC tournament championship. But, in the last two seasons she recorded a total of 10 wins.