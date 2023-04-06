Big Rapids has Successful Season Opener Under New Head Coach

Big Rapids-- The Big Rapids Cardinals hosted the Cadillac Vikings in a home opening doubleheader on Thursday. This was the Cardinals’ first game of the season, while the Vikings were looking to bounce back from the doubleheader they’d dropped Tuesday against Gladwin.

Big Rapids took game one with ease, winning 8-2. This was the Cardinals first game under new head coach JT Scarpelli.

Big Rapids collected 10 hits, Will Strickler and Phil Weber with multiple. Strickler led the team in hitting with three hits in four at bats. Senior pitcher Ben Knuth was also an important aspect of the game going three innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out five and walking one.

Without a doubt, the Cardinals proved to be a complete team under their new HC.

As for game two, it was called off early due to darkness. Both teams’ bats were hot as the score was 7-6 Cadillac after just three innings.







