Michigan Boys Basketball Division 2 Awards Announced; Parker Hovey From Hart Named to 2nd Team

Here are the 2023 Associated Press Division 2 boys basketball All-State teams as selected by a panel of 10 Michigan sportswriters.

Player of the Year

Kaden Brown, Grand Rapids Catholic Central

First Team

James Wright, Romulus Summit Academy, Sr. Kaden Brown, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Sr. Durral Brooks, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Jr. Carson Vis, South Christian, Soph. Jack Locey, Goodrich, Sr. Dylan Grant, Warren Michigan Collegiate, Jr. Truman King, Standish-Sterling, Sr. Joey Cabana, Chelsea, Jr. Jake Stephens, Chelsea, Jr. Ayden Davis, Onsted, Jr.

Coach of the Year

Andrea Cabana, Chelsea

Second Team (nominees receiving two or more votes from the voting panel)

Jakhary Towns, Godwin Heights, Sr. Jake Vermas, South Christian, Jr. Bo Lincoln, Olivet, Jr. Parker Hovey, Hart, Sr. Dontez Scott, Romulus Summit Academy, Jr. Jakobie Boose, Flint Hamady, Jr. Wade Robinson, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, Jr. Javarie Holliday, Saginaw, Sr. Aidan Moon, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard, Sr.

Coaches

Jamison Webster, Tecumseh Matt Koin,Standish-Sterling

Voting panel

Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram; Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; David Goricki, Detroit News; George Pohly, Macomb Daily; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Fred Kelly, Midland Daily News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal; Matthew Mowery, Oakland Press; Patrick Nothaft, Grand Rapids Press.