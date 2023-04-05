Ferris State Golf Instructor Wins Statewide Award

BIG RAPIDS - Mark Wilson, the Player Development Director in Ferris State’s Professional Golf Managment Program, was recently selected as the 2023 winner of the Michigan PGA’s Bill Strausbaugh Award.

The award is given annually to a PGA Professional that distinguishes themselves by mentoring fellow PGA Professionals through employment situations and through service to the community. Strausbaugh was a PGA Master Professional from the Washington D.C. area who passed away in 1999.

Wilson spent a majority of his career as a professional in the Grand Rapids area. He’s been a PGA rules official at 30 PGA Championship tournaments, 22 Masters, eight British Opens, eight US Opens and 11 Ryder Cups. He has been with the Ferris State Professional Golf Management Program for the past 11 years.

He was selected for the award by the Michigan PGA Special Awards Committee after an interview process with other finalists.

“The biggest thing for me is just the recognition by my fellow professionals of the contributions that I’m able to make, and have really enjoyed making throughout my career,” Wilson said. “I really have enjoyed always helping the professionals improve their employment positions. I’ve had a lot of professionals contact me, especially since I’ve worked at Ferris State the last 11 years with respect to their employment contracts for example, ‘can you help me with this? What does this look like compared to others in the industry?’”

Wilson added, “And then too, from a mentoring standpoint, in the PGA Golf Management Program here we have many soon-to-be PGA Professionals, and that’s certainly rewarding in terms of working with them in the classroom, working with them on the golf course and trying to help sort of round out their abilities and skills as future PGA members.”

Wilson will receive his award at the Michigan PGA’s President’s Dinner this fall. Scott Wilson of Bay Meadows Family Golf Course in Traverse City will also be honored at the dinner as the Teacher and Coach of the Year.