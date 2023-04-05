Beal City Baseball Tackles the 2023 Season: Plays Home Opener on Thursday

MOUNT PLEASANT - The Beal City baseball team will kickstart their season against Pewamo-Westphalia on Thursday at 4 p.m. The Aggies are looking to start off strong after falling short of a state championship win last year.

Starting on the bump will be junior Cayden Smith, a Kent State baseball commit. He relies on his fastball to get the job done.

“Last year I actually topped out at 90 [mph] at Dow,” said Smith. “I’ve been working in the offseason doing a program and we are going to see what I got this year.”

Smith along with a select few players are returning this season, but this team consists mostly of new faces.

“We have a bunch of new kids this year we’re young,” said Beal City head baseball coach Brad Antcliff.

Antcliff is making a return to baseball after spending some time as the Beal City head softball coach. He knows the potential of his team and decided to schedule a highly competitive Pewamo-Westphalia matchup as the season opener.

“It’s a good quality program,” said Antcliff. “We want to play teams that are going to make us better players.”