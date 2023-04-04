Wyatt Nausadis Talks on His Decision to Continue Basketball at the Newman School

TRAVERSE CITY - The Gladiator’s senior Wyatt Nausadis will be continuing his basketball journey in a fifth year of high school at The Newman School.

“It was probably five months ago I was telling my parents I would never do the prep school route...I’m going to college.” said Nausadis. “Then I visited [The Newman School] and I loved it.”

He will graduate from Traverse City St. Francis and attend a postgraduate year at the preparatory private school located in Boston, Massachusetts.

“Realistically my goal is to go out there and hopefully get a couple high academic Div. 1 offers,” said Nausadis.

He decided on this opportunity over offers at the Div. 2 level from Grand Valley State University and Bentley University. Offers all not living up to his dreams of going Div. 1.

“I was like ‘alright I’ve done everything I can, and I have worked my hardest now what should I do?’,” said Nausadis. “That’s where I kept coming back to the decision making that I did where ‘do I go to prep school and give myself this extra shot’ or ‘do I commit to a Div. 2 school?’. A lot of the coaches I talked told me to just wait it out [because of the transfer portal] and Div. 1 offers would come in like June, but I don’t want to not know that long.”

At The Newman School, Nausadis will be playing for the AAA team, a group consisting of the most talented basketball players in Massachusetts beyond the varsity level. Academically he will be taking courses, but they do not include any college credits or impact college eligibility.

“The scene out there is very different from here,” said Nausadis. “Most of the kids have reclassified and have done their junior year twice or senior year twice, so I won’t be extremely older than anyone I’ll be the same age.”

He credits his parents for giving him the ability to and for supporting his basketball career that is not even close to an end yet.

“This process is just one huge journey,” said Nausadis. “It’s kind of fun to think of what’s next.”



