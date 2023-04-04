Kalkaska’s Jenna Spence Wins USAPL National Championship

KALKASKA - Like a lot of high schoolers, Kalkaska sophomore Jenna Spence spent her spring break on a trip somewhere warm. But unlike most, she returned from her spring break trip with a national championship.

Spence competed in the USAPL National powerlifting meet in Myrtle Beach, SC and took home first place. She posted a 300-pound squat, 165-pound bench press and 370-pound dead lift at the competition.

She said winning the national title was years of hard work paying off.

“It was awesome. I definitely proved a lot of people wrong in a way that they thought I couldn’t do it but I did it anyways,” she said. “I made a lot of people proud like my coach and my parents and the rest of my family.”

Spence has been powerlifting since seventh grade and said she loves the sport because of the chance it offers to push yourself and practice self-discipline.



