Evart Sweeps Reed City in Season-Opening Double Header

Reed City-- The Evart softball team swept their double header against Reed City on Tuesday night.

Evart got off to a hot start in game one, recording 10 runs by the end of the second inning. They went on to shut out Reed City 15-0 at the end of the 4th, taking the win via mercy rule, and with am impressive showing from pitcher Addy Gray.

They took the second game with ease as well, winning 11-1 in five innings.

Advertisement

Evart will look to continue their winning streak on Thursday against Kingsley at home.

As for Reed City, they will host again on Thursday, this time against Gaylord.



