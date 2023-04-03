Several Local Boys Make D4 All-State Basketball Team

Here are the 2023 Associated Press Division 4 boys basketball All-State teams as selected by a panel of 10 Michigan sportswriters.

Player of the Year

Damaryon Fishburn, Taylor Trillium Academy

First Team

Dylan Barnowski, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Sr. Trenton Taratuta, Hillman, Jr. Bradley Richards, Fruitport Calvary Christian, Soph. Damaryon Fishburn, Taylor Trillium Academy, Sr. Brandon Summer, Adrian Lenawee Christian, Jr. Asher Garrison, Watersmeet, Jr. Levi Frahm, Jeffers, Jr. Kane Nebel, Munising, Sr. Trenton Boike, Genesee Christian, Sr. Damarion Travis, Eau Claire, Sr.

Coach of the Year

Ty McGregor, Mio

Second Team (nominees receiving two or more votes from the voting panel)

Bruce Thelen, Fulton, Sr. Landon Kulawiak, Buckley, Soph. Levi Schultz, Traverse City Christian, Sr. Reece Broderick, Traverse City Christian, Soph. Roy Fogg, Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian, Sr. Jaxen Salenbien, Adrian Lenawee Christian, Fr. Luke Gorzinski, North Central, Sr. Mike Lividini, Southfield Christian, Sr. Terrell George, Coach, Taylor Trillium Academy

Voting panel

Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram; Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; David Goricki, Detroit News; George Pohly, Macomb Daily; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Fred Kelly, Midland Daily News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal; Matthew Mowery, Oakland Press; Patrick Nothaft, Grand Rapids Press.