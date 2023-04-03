Harbor Springs Girls Soccer Looks to Build Off 2022 Season’s Success

The Harbor Springs girls soccer team found great success last season, advancing all the way to the regional finals for the first time in over a decade. Now, the Rams will have to find a way to keep up that forward momentum.

“I feel like our community is super special. So that definitely ties into the team. I feel like our team is really close and connected and that’s obviously going to help with how the team works together,” senior Teagan Inglehart said.

Harbor Springs came into the season ranked ninth in the state in Div. 4 and is planning to stay at the top.

“We work hard every single practice every single game so that we can go a step farther this time,” Inglehart said.

Going into double OT during the regional finals last year forced the team to learn the importance of being able to rely on those on the bench.

“I think they really understood what like teamwork meant when you know you’re playing a whole soccer game without a sub and then you go into overtime and then overtime again. That’s when we need off the bench players to come in and that’s when we need our upperclassmen to help coach them through that game,” said Harbor Springs assistant coach Shallon Grawey.

Luckily, the Rams are already confident that this year’s younger girls are ready to step up.

“Younger classmen and then the upperclassmen, everybody is meshing really well. So even if they are freshmen and they’re newer, they are settling in like they’ve been doing this for over a year,” Grawey said.

“Everybody, even as a freshman, we’re pretty excited about because our youth programs have been pretty exceptional around here...They’re all great club teams that are really working on fundamentals. So now then when they get to us, they already have some of those skills and that’s what makes makes our team even better,” head coach Aaron Riley added.

Harbor Springs will take on Charlevoix in their first game of the season Thursday.