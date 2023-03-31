Bowling Green Rolls Past Central Michigan in Series Opener

MT. PLEASANT - The Central Michigan baseball team suffered a 12-3 defeat at the hands of Bowling Green on Friday afternoon.

The Chippewas took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on a Robby Morgan RBI double. But once the Bowling Green offense got rolling, it never really slowed down.

The Falcons were held scoreless through four innings but then scored at least two runs in every inning from the fifth through the ninth.

With the loss, Central Michigan falls to 13-11 (4-3 MAC). Bowling Green improves to 10-13 (5-5 MAC).

This was the opening game of a three-game weekend series, the third MAC series of the season for the Chippewas. Central Michigan won two of three games in each of the first two MAC series.

Central Michigan and Bowling Green are scheduled to play again at 11 a.m. Saturday.



