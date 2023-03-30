Time on the Road Formed the Bond of the CMU Baseball Team

MOUNT PLEASANT - A nearly month-long road trip from Texas to California to start the Central Michigan baseball season was a prime opportunity for the Chippewas to build chemistry.

Both the players and coaches have seen this team grow and bond whether it’s on the field, on the bus, or hanging out together at the hotels.

“You start to see more of a cross-pollination,” said CMU head baseball coach Jordan Bischel. “A pitcher hanging out with a hitter or a freshman hanging out with a senior. When you get on the road and you get away from the field, I think it helps them get to know each other as people. And so, I think that chemistry has improved and continues to build.”

Advertisement

The intertwining of players came naturally because at the end of the day the team has one goal.

“I don’t think it really matters what grade you are or how old you are,” said CMU freshman pitcher Evan Waters. “It’s really helped us all come together and work as one unit to really achieve the goal, which is winning.”

While the primary purpose of being on the road is to play baseball, the freshmen enjoy the antics that come along with the journey.

“Down in Texas, there were these food trucks by us and we would go to these food trucks like every night and we would get this really good Mexican food,” said Waters.

Advertisement

“On the bus we like to play a game called Mafia,” said CMU freshman INF/RHP Christian Mitchelle. “It’s just a really fun thing to do.”

The upperclassmen enjoy the antics as well, but also soak in the hard work and effort made by everyone on the team.

“Getting to learn those guys and seeing them really dominate at the college level is pretty cool,” said CMU junior first baseman Danny Wuestenfeld. “Having that leadership and bond and all that throughout the whole team is pretty key.”