CMU Lacrosse Opens Conference Play With a Victory Over Detroit Mercy

MOUNT PLEASANT - Maggie Diebold netted six goals, leading the Central Michigan Chippewas to a 13-8 win over Detroit Mercy in the conference opener for both teams on Wednesday night.

The Chippewas built a 2-0 lead after one quarter of play and led 5-3 heading into the locker room at halftime.

Central Michigan took control of the game in the third quarter, scoring four straight goals to build a 9-3 lead before the Titans got on the board right at the end of the quarter.

To go along with Diebold’s six-goal night, Audrey Whiteside, Makenna Huhn and Kendall Hoyt each scored two goals, and Sadie Hinkle added a goal as well.

The Chippewas out-shot the Titans 38-25 for the game, with a 28-19 advantage in shots on goal. Central Michigan also had the advantage in ground balls, 20-13, as well as faceoff wins, 17-7.

Central Michigan goalkeeper Alexa Martell made 11 saves to earn the victory.

The Chippewas (3-6, 1-0 MAC) next game is on the road at Eastern Michigan on Wednesday, April 5th, when they will face off against former CMU head coach Sara Tisdale and the first-year Eagles lacrosse program.