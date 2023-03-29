CMU Baseball Adjusts to the Pitch Clock

MOUNT PLEASANT - The 2023 college baseball season threw a curveball by implementing a pitch clock. The 20 second action clock’s purpose is to speed up baseball games and the Central Michigan baseball team has adjusted well to this change.

“Baseball my whole life has been the only sport without a clock,” said CMU junior first baseman Danny Wuestenfeld. “It’s a little weird.”

“We’ve all pretty much adjusted to it and I think other teams are kind of seeing that too,” said CMU graduate student outfielder and pitcher Garrett Navarra.

The point of the pitch clock is to shave time, but for pitchers like Evan Waters he has always worked at a quicker pace.

“It really hasn’t been that big of a deal since I’m always a guy who likes to go faster,” said the lefty. “I know some other guys who like to slow down the pace. It bothers them a little bit.”

According to the NCAA 2023 and 2024 rulebook, pitchers are given 20 seconds to deliver a pitch. The clock will stop if the pitcher begins a motion like a wind-up, throws the ball to pick off a runner, steps off the rubber to fake the pickoff attempt or to get a new sign from the catcher. The countdown also stops if the catcher leaves the catchers box or if the umpire calls “time”. If the 20 second action clock is violated it’s an automatic ball added to the pitch count.

Being aware of this pitch clock is also up to the hitter. If they aren’t in the batter’s box or ready for the pitch with five or more seconds left on the clock it is an automatic strike.

“I think our coaches really did a good job with working with the pitch clock and getting our guys in that comfortable mentality,” said Wuestenfeld. “Now that I see it, I don’t see any problem with our team facing that pitch clock violation.”