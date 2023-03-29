Cheboygan’s PJ Maybank Breaks Tournament Scoring Record At Azalea Invitational

Cheboygan’s PJ Maybank won the 75th annual Azalea Invitational in Charleston, S.C. over the weekend in record-setting fashion.

Maybank, an Oklahoma University golf commit, cleared the rest of the field by 11 strokes and shot a combined score of 262 over the four-day tournament. The previous tournament scoring record was 265, set by current PGA Tour golfer CT Pan.

Maybank didn’t know what the record was until after he finished his final round.

“My mom found out I guess when I made the turn,” said Maybank. “She didn’t tell me until after which was probably a good thing but to hear that I was having the tournament scoring record and the tournament is 75 years old is pretty awesome.”

This was Maybank’s first tournament victory in 14 months. He said one of the keys to his record-setting weekend was his improved putting.

“I put a new putter in the bag actually the day before the tournament just because I haven’t been putting great,” said Maybank. “So [I added the new one] just to look at something different and I guess the putter works a little bit.”



