Traverse City Pit Spitters Announce New Northwoods League All-Star Game

The Traverse City Pit Spitters have announced their first-ever Northwoods League All-Star Game!

They’re partnering with Traverse City Tourism to bring the event to Turtle Creek Stadium on July 24 and 25.

“We’re excited to show off Traverse City and the region to baseball fans. The Northwoods League All-Star Game will be a high level of baseball and fans are sure to see future stars. The list of current and former Major League players that have come through the league is impressive and I’m looking forward to watching some of the best college baseball players in the country play right in our backyard,” said Trever Tkach, President/CEO of Traverse City Tourism.

Advertisement

A new logo was also unveiled, featuring the spitting Pit Spitters cherries, the Northwoods League Logo and the Traverse City Tourism Logo.

The All-Star Series kicks off Monday, July 24 with the Homerun Challenge. Tuesday is the Great Lakes All-Star Game. There will also be live music, fireworks and a ticketed VIP experience. Between innings, you’ll even get to enjoy Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act!

Season ticket packages are on sale now, and tickets for games and events go on sale Apr. 12. Head to the Pit Spitters’ website or call 231-943-0100.