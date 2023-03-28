“This is the Most Fun Team I Have Been on”: Central Michigan Baseball’s Dual Threat Freshman Christian Mitchelle

MOUNT PLEASANT - Central Michigan baseball’s Christian Mitchelle is a key attribute across the diamond starting in 20 games this season and holding down the fort at second base, third base, short stop, the mound and the batter’s box.

“I feel confident anywhere I’m playing,” said Mitchelle.

“It’s hard to be a two way guy to pitch and hit” said Central Michigan head baseball coach Jordan Bischel. “You don’t see that a ton. It takes a ton of work ethic.”

Like Bischel said, this talent is hard to come by at a Div. 1 level, but the Chippewas have two players of this caliber. Graduate student Garrett Navarra has been utilized as an outfielder, hitter and pitcher since his freshman year at Central Michigan.

“Personality-wise he probably is a little more outgoing than I was my freshman year,” said Navarra. ”In terms of what he can do on the field, I think I do see similarities. I think he’s probably going to be a little better than me.”

Mitchelle out of Romeoville, Illinois put up three runs, three hits, four RBIs in six at bats during his first collegiate game in the season opener against Baylor University. Those are the best stats he has put up all season, but there is still much more baseball to be played.

“He’s got a really bright future for himself,” said Bischel.