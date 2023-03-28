Central Michigan Softball Sweeps Home-Opening Doubleheader Against Kent State

MT. PLEASANT - Central Michigan softball played its first home games of the season on Tuesday after 26 straight on the road and at various tournaments around the country. The Chippewas opened the home schedule with a doubleheader sweep of Kent State, winning the first game 3-0 and the second 10-2 in six innings.

The two wins improve Central Michigan’s record to 12-16 (2-3 MAC).

Grace Lehto pitched a complete game shutout in the first game of the doubleheader, scattering six hits across seven innings and striking out two.

Advertisement

In game two, the Chippewa bats got rolling and never stopped. CMU hit three two-run home runs in the second game courtesy of Michaleigh Vallimont, Allyssa Hollo and Kelsey Alexander.

Freshman Bryn Elsenpeter delivered the run-rule walk-off with an RBI single to left in the bottom of the sixth. In the circle, Kaitlyn Bean pitched the full six innings and racked up a season-high seven strikeouts.

Head coach McCall Salmon said it was a great way for the Chippewas to open up the newly-renovated Margo Jonker Stadium and bounce back after getting swept by Ball State over the weekend.

“This team has the ability to do a lot of great things but [that’s] when we stay calm and we don’t make the game bigger than it is,” said head coach McCall Salmon. “I thought in the first game, coming out and Grace [Lehto] having a shutout, it’s been awhile since we’ve done that. Offensively, getting some key hits in key situations, it was just good to see us respond from the weekend and get two big MAC wins.”

Central Michigan will look to complete the series sweep of Kent State on Wednesday afternoon.