Central Michigan Football Looks for Playmakers During Spring Practice

Mount Pleasant-- Central Michigan University’s football program had their 6th spring practice today.

The team spent a lot of time in position drills which were mixed in with offense vs. defense short scrimmages.

The goal of spring practice? According to 5th year head coach Jim McElwain, he’s looking for those who can step into playmaker roles following last year’s 4-8 season, the worst record of McElwain’s tenure.

“We’re in the discovery phase right now, which we need to develop and find out who our playmakers are, who our role players are, who were the guys we can count on. And that’s really what spring ball is all about,” the head coach said.

McElwain is no stranger to turning programs around.

When he took over at CMU, the Chippewas had just gone 1-11 during their 2018 campaign. In 2019, the program went 8-6, and secured a spot in the New Mexico Bowl.

“I think what we need to do is really remember who we are and how we were made. And quit getting out and feeling sorry for ourselves when, again, when things aren’t going your way, but I really liked this team and like, the direction we’re headed,” McElwain said.

When it comes to his 2023 squad, there isn’t just one guy he’s excited to develop.

“There isn’t one guy on his team I don’t love and care for and want nothing but the best for all of them,” he said.

The Chippewas have just nine more spring practices before they depart for the summer.