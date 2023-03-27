Tigers Acquire Former CMU Standout Zach McKinstry in Trade With Cubs

The Detroit Tigers acquired utility player Zach McKinstry on Monday in exchange for minor league pitcher Carlos Guzman.

McKinstry is a former Central Michigan University standout who played for the Chippewas in 2015 and 2016. He was drafted in the 33rd round of the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers. McKinstry spent the first six years of his professional career with the Dodgers organization before being traded to the Cubs during the 2022 season.

McKinstry is 27 years old and has appeared in 121 major league games. He has a .208 batting average with 12 home runs and 43 runs batted in at the MLB level.

Guzman has been in the Tigers organization since 2017, when he was signed out of Venezuela.

The Tigers open the 2023 season Thursday on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays at 3:10 p.m.



