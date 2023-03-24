Central Michigan Baseball Falls to Kent State in 12 Inning Affair

MOUNT PLEASANT - The Central Michigan baseball team fell 4-3 in a 12 inning matchup against Kent State.

Kent State ignited the scoring with a run in the top of the second. The Chippewas’ Nick Dardas hit a 2 RBI double at the bottom of the third and then Jacob Donahue brought home another runner in the top of the fourth to extend CMU’s lead to 3-1.

A 2-run homerun from the Golden Flashes tied the game at three. All scoring was put at a standstill until the top of the 12th inning, when a single up the middle put Kent State ahead by a run and they kept it that way.

The Chippewas’ starting pitcher Adam Mrakitsch appeared in 6 innings and tossed 7 strikeouts. Ryan Palmblad put up the same stats as relief for the home team.

CMU played a second game at 4:15 p.m. and split the day, winning 11-4.