Traverse City St. Francis Earns State Finals Berth

EAST LANSING – Traverse City St. Francis continued its strong defensive play, stifling Niles Brandywine in a 46-36 victory in the Division 3 State Semifinals on Thursday afternoon.

The Gladiators held the Bobcats to just 36% shooting from the field, out-rebounded them 36-24, and recorded 12 steals to earn the victory.

St. Francis trailed by two points at the end of the first quarter, 11-9, but a quick 10-0 run early in the second quarter sparked by Wyatt Nausadis allowed the Gladiators to take the lead. They would hold a 23-19 edge at halftime.

Advertisement

The Bobcats came out of the locker room strong to start the third quarter, using a quick 7-0 run to take the lead. The Gladiators recovered from that, out-scoring Niles Brandywine 12-2 over the remainder of the third quarter to regain the lead.

With the victory, the Gladiators advance to Saturday’s Division 3 State Championship Game at the Breslin Center, where they will face 2021 champion Flint Beecher. The Bucs advanced with a 64-54 semifinal win over Ecorse.

The title game tips off at 4:30 p.m.