CMU Baseball is Ready to Bring the Energy in the First Home Series of the Season

MOUNT PLEASANT - The Central Michigan baseball team is hosting the Chips’ first home series this weekend against MAC opponent Kent State. They will play in a doubleheader starting at noon on Friday, March 24 and then pick up again with a single game on Sunday, March 26 at 1 p.m.

CMU has been primarily on the road, only playing one game at home this season. The Chippewas are 11-8 overall and 2-1 in conference play. The Golden Flashes are undefeated in the MAC at 3-0.

“Kent has had an incredible program for a really, really long time,” said CMU head baseball coach Jordan Bischel. “They’re a good team. It’s going to be a really nice challenge.”



