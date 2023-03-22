Northwood Spoils Ferris State Softball’s Home Opener With Doubleheader Sweep

BIG RAPIDS - After playing their first 26 games on the road, the Ferris State softball team got a chance to play their first games of the season at home on Wednesday, but the visiting Northwood Timberwolves brought plenty of offensive firepower, sweeping the Bulldogs 7-1 and 18-10.

In the first game, Northwood pitcher Hailey Leister held the Bulldogs to just one run on four hits to earn the victory. The Timberwolves’ Delanie Gale went 3-for-4 with three RBI. Ashley Ziel also went 3-for-4, driving in a pair of runs. Ferris State’s Kaitlyn Orme drove in the lone Bulldog run.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Northwood jumped out to a 9-3 lead, but the Bulldogs exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the lead at 10-9. The Timberwolves would re-take the lead with a 5-run fifth inning and cruise to the victory from there.

Advertisement

Gale once again led the way for the Northwood hitting attack, going 5-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored. Ashlyn Lundquist went 2-for-4 with four runs scored and four RBI, while teammate Brittany Steimel was 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Kylie Winkels paced the Ferris State offense, recording a 2-for-3 outing with two runs scored and three driven in. Orme also scored twice in the nightcap while driving in one run.

The Bulldogs (10-18) will now embark on the GLIAC portion of their schedule, opening things up with a trip to Saginaw Valley State for a doubleheader on Saturday.