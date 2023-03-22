Bella Crompton’s Trip to India with Michigan USA Wrestling

FRANKFORT - Frankfort freshman Bella Crompton spent March 9-20 in India learning from some of the top female wrestlers in the world.

Crompton was unable to compete due to an injury she suffered during the state tournament. That did not stop the freshman from sitting on the sideline and taking in the most of this opportunity.

“The girls there were really amazing and welcoming to us,” said Crompton. “They were so humble and then you would see them on the mat and be like oh they’re definitely really good.”

After her trip, she took away how girls wrestling can impact so many females in such a positive way.