Glen Lake Girls Basketball Team Wins First Championship Since 1978

The Glen Lake Lakers coach is still on cloud nine after the girls basketball team brought home the State Title.

After years of near misses, the Glen Lake girls basketball team has earned the State Championship.

The first half saw Glen Lake down by five points to the Baraga Vikings, but they were able to gain momentum in the second and pull away for a 60-43 win.

Advertisement

And on Monday, the entire school district gathered to celebrate the victory and the teammates say ll the hard work was worth it.

“Made it to semis last year. We wanted to go farther this year. So we all had the same goal in mind. So we just kept pushing. It’s definitely something I’m going to remember for the rest of my life,” Oliva Mikowski, a forward on the team, said.

”We did it. We really did. That was our goal. I’m just so proud of my team and everything they accomplished,” Gemma Lerchen, guard and point guard, said.

The victory marks Glen Lake’s first girls basketball championship since 1978.