Cadillac Boys Seek Return to Breslin Center

CADILLAC - The Cadillac Vikings will be looking to return to the Breslin Center for the first time since 2015 when they meet Saginaw in a Division 2 Quarterfinal at Alma High School on Tuesday night.

The Vikings (22-4) have won eight straight games, battling their way through a rugged district, and a regional that featured a previously unbeaten opponent in Standish-Sterling. They will now face a Saginaw (20-6) team making their first quarterfinal appearance since 2019.

“It means a lot, especially last year coming up one [game] short of the Breslin,” said Cadillac senior Jaden Montague. “So, that was just my main goal coming into this season. Making it to the Breslin, that’s all I care about.”

The Vikings made three consecutive semifinal appearances from 2013-2015.

Tip-off for the quarterfinal game is 7 p.m.