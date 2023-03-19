MISportsNow Top 5 Plays: 3/13- 3/19

Check out the Top 5 Plays of the Week:

5. Traverse City St. Francis’ Joey Donahue with the smooth no-look pass to John Hagelstein. He makes the basket and the and-one.

4. Hillman’s Trenton Taratuta with the redemption shot after a missed three. He tips the ball and down the toilet bowl it goes.

3. Traverse City St. Francis’ Wyatt Nausadis using all of his body to drive in and make the one-handed lay-in from under the basket. As he goes down the ball falls in for the two points.

2. Cadillac’s Jaden Montague pulls out multiple moves including a crossover, spin followed by a lay-up in a matter of seconds.

1. Glen Lake’s Ruby Hogan with the hoop and the harm just before the third quarter buzzer in the Lakers’ state championship win over Baraga.



