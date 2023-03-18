Glen Lake Brings Home Elusive State Championship With Win Over Baraga

EAST LANSING - The Glen Lake Lakers defeated Baraga 60-43 in the MHSAA Div. 4 State Championship game on Saturday, bringing home the second state title in program history and the first since 1978.

Seniors Maddie Bradford and Ruby Hogan led the way for Glen Lake with 28 and 19 points, respectively.

The Lakers struggled for much of the first half as they just couldn’t get shots to fall. On the other side, Baraga’s Corina Jahfetson was knocking down shot after shot. She went 4-for-6 from three-point range in the first half, helping the Vikings build a 27-22 halftime lead.

But the second half was a completely different story.

The Lakers found their offense and once they got rolling, Baraga could not slow them down. A fast break lay-up by Bradford gave Glen Lake its first lead, 32-31, midway through the third quarter.

The Lakers never trailed again.

In total, Glen Lake outscored Baraga 38-16 in a dominant second half to bring home the state championship.

This was the fourth time Glen Lake made it down to the Breslin Center since 2017 and the first time in that stretch that they had reached the state championship game.